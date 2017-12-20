Asylum wave continues, although at a slower pace

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times December 20, 2017 12:36

Asylum wave continues, although at a slower pace

Story Highlights

  • The lower wave of asylum seekers also comes amid tighter border controls Albania has been applying since last summer in order to prevent unfounded asylum-seeking applications following ultimatums issued by France and the Netherlands and pressure that visas could be unilaterally introduced unless measures to prevent the influx are taken

Related Articles

TIRANA, Dec. 20 – Albania’s asylum wave continues although at a slower pace following massive rejections of unfounded applications and deportations by EU member countries. Data published by Eurostat, the

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times December 20, 2017 12:36

Free-to-read articles

Read More