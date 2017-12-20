Asylum wave continues, although at a slower pace
Story Highlights
- The lower wave of asylum seekers also comes amid tighter border controls Albania has been applying since last summer in order to prevent unfounded asylum-seeking applications following ultimatums issued by France and the Netherlands and pressure that visas could be unilaterally introduced unless measures to prevent the influx are taken
Related Articles
TIRANA, Dec. 20 – Albania’s asylum wave continues although at a slower pace following massive rejections of unfounded applications and deportations by EU member countries. Data published by Eurostat, the