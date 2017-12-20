Albania, Macedonia unveil joint infrastructure projects
Story Highlights
- The completion of the Arbri Road and its extension on the Macedonian side, a joint customs point so that Macedonia can have easier access to Durres port, a railway link between the cross-border Lin village and Macedonia’s Ohrid town and the EU-funded electricity interconnector are some of the joints projects Prime Minister Edi Rama and his Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev have vowed to implement
TIRANA, Dec. 20 – Albania and Macedonia have unveiled plans to upgrade road and rail infrastructure in a bid to ease the flow of goods, people and capital between the