Shkodra celebrates famous actress’s birthday

  • Inseparable from theatre and films, Tinka Kurti is also a very active member of the civil society in the country. Born in Sarajevo, Bosnia, to a Hungarian mother and Albanian father, Kurti returned with her family in Shkodër at an early age and it was there her acting career began.

TIRANA, Dec. 20 – Tinka Kurti’s 85th birthday was celebrated on Sunday at the Migjeni Theatre of Shkodra. The actress, who has been honored with the Nation’s Honor title, first

