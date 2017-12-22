Shkodra celebrates famous actress’s birthday
Story Highlights
- Inseparable from theatre and films, Tinka Kurti is also a very active member of the civil society in the country. Born in Sarajevo, Bosnia, to a Hungarian mother and Albanian father, Kurti returned with her family in Shkodër at an early age and it was there her acting career began.
TIRANA, Dec. 20 – Tinka Kurti’s 85th birthday was celebrated on Sunday at the Migjeni Theatre of Shkodra. The actress, who has been honored with the Nation’s Honor title, first