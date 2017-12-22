Kosovo artist illuminates public spaces with tales of communism victims
Story Highlights
- For the project, Xhafa will be traveling throughout Albania encouraging people to share their memories and stories of life under the communist regime of Enver Hoxha. Quotes from these stories will be projected on buildings and monuments, turning the landmarks into creation spaces. The art idea will be used as a means of initiating an all-inclusive dialogue about the country’s still prevailing traumatic past.
TIRANA, Dec. 21 – Kosovo-born artist and activist Alketa Xhafa announced her latest art installation – Even Walls Have Ears – which will be exhibited at the National History Museum.