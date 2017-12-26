2018 prospects: What to expect from the Albanian economy
Story Highlights
- The Albanian economy is heading to 2018 amid a mixed picture of recovering but still below potential economic growth, mainly relying on some major-energy related foreign direct investment which are set to end their contribution by the end of next year. The major Trans Adriatic Pipeline bringing Caspian gas to Europe and the Devoll hydropower plant are set to complete their investment stage by the end of 2018, leaving the Albanian economy with no other key investment to replace them, but an ambitious €1 billion public private partnership program which the Albanian government intends to apply in the next three years in a bid to upgrade road, health and education infrastructure
Related Articles
By Ervin Lisaku TIRANA, Dec. 26 – The Albanian economy is heading to 2018 amid a mixed picture of recovering but still below potential economic growth, mainly relying on some