Greek archbishop granted Albanian nationality as sign of warming relations with Athens
Story Highlights
- Previously denied by all country’s presidents, Ilir Meta is the first to approve Anastasios Yannoulatos’ request to become an Albanian citizen for serving the country’s Autocephalous Orthodox Church for the last 25 years.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Dec. 26 – President Ilir Meta granted Anastasios Yannoulatos – the Greek Archbishop of the country’s Orthodox Church – Albanian citizenship this week. The approval of this long standing