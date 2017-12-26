Albania to pay more in debt rates as yields embark on upward trend
Story Highlights
- In its 2018 budget, the Albanian government expects spending on internal and external debt interest rates to gradually increase over the next three years from a current 2.4 percent of the GDP to 2.7 percent of the GDP by 2020 when Albania is forecast to pay about 51 billion lek (€380 mln) in interest rates.
TIRANA, Dec. 26 – Yields on government securities have embarked on upward trend in the past few months and are expected to continue their gradual rise even in 2018 as