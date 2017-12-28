Oil workers march to Tirana to demand unpaid wages, resumption of work
- "We are marching because we are out of work. We worked in November, but weren't paid. We want our money back. We have spoken up several times, but nobody cared. Everybody is celebrating the New Year, we can't even afford making ends meet," says one of the 200 protesters
TIRANA, Dec. 28 – Hundreds of oil workers at the Ballsh oil refiner marched for about 140 km to Tirana this week to protest unpaid wages and demand the resumption