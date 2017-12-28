HPPs in protected Albania areas causing irreparable damage, Bankwatch says

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times December 28, 2017 12:45

HPPs in protected Albania areas causing irreparable damage, Bankwatch says

Story Highlights

  • “There is an almost complete lack of monitoring and enforcement by the Albanian authorities. In both projects that we visited, the environmental destruction was connected with social impacts as the rivers had also been used for irrigation purposes. Residual flows are not enforced. Ancillary infrastructure such as access roads brings further destruction to pristine environments,” says the environmental watchdog

Related Articles

TIRANA, Dec. 28 – The boom in hydropower plant construction in the past decade has put significant pressure on the environment in Albania and international financial institutions are also to

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times December 28, 2017 12:45

Free-to-read articles

Read More