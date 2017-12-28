Asylum seeker’s death in France leads to angry protests in Albania
Story Highlights
- Florenc Beqiraj’s death at a French hospital last week has caused upheaval in Albania, where the public at large does not believe the French authorities’ story of the 23-year-old’s suicide. Protesters call for justice, sacking of Albania’s ambassador to Paris and more government attention for Albanians who live abroad.
TIRANA, Dec. 26 – The suspicious death of an Albanian asylum seeker, Florenc Beqiraj, while in administrative custody in Marseille on Thursday led to street protests in Albania this week.