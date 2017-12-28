Asylum seeker’s death in France leads to angry protests in Albania

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times December 28, 2017 17:45

Asylum seeker’s death in France leads to angry protests in Albania

Story Highlights

  • Florenc Beqiraj’s death at a French hospital last week has caused upheaval in Albania, where the public at large does not believe the French authorities’ story of the 23-year-old’s suicide. Protesters call for justice, sacking of Albania’s ambassador to Paris and more government attention for Albanians who live abroad.

Related Articles

TIRANA, Dec. 26 – The suspicious death of an Albanian asylum seeker, Florenc Beqiraj, while in administrative custody in Marseille on Thursday led to street protests in Albania this week.

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times December 28, 2017 17:45

Free-to-read articles

Read More