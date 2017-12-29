Debate over Albania UN vote on Jerusalem continues
Story Highlights
- President Meta and opposition parties criticize government for vote in favor of UN resolution urging the U.S. to withdraw recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital – seen as a vote against the United States. Foreign ministry says vote was in line with the Albania’s foreign policy and the EU stance.
TIRANA, Dec. 22 – A day after Albania joined 128 other UN member states in approving a resolution rejecting U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a spokesperson for Albania’s