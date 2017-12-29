Albania in 2018: Finding a balance between chaos and hope
Story Highlights
- There are several expectations about what 2018 will bring to Albania, most of them encouraging. The hopes are particularly abundant in the field of European perspective and the improvement of relations with neighbors. In the meantime not much is moving forward in the area of economic development or the improvement of public services and that needs to change. Ultimately one of the key challenges that needs to be managed is the increasing number of young and well-educated young people that relentlessly are pursuing and maximizing efforts to build a life outside the country.
It has been a difficult year yet the balance sheet at the end is somehow positive for Albania, especially when compared to alternative negative scenarios that could have materialized. Going