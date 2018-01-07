Oil refiner’s tax debts mount to €135 mln after a decade of failure in private hands
- ARMO had accumulated 18.2 billion lek (€135.7 million) in debts to tax authorities in 2016, ranking the country's largest debtor company in a list dominated by energy, construction and gambling companies, according to a report by the Supreme State Audit. A considerable part of its accumulated debts are regularly pardoned under electoral tax amnesties, most recently in 2017 which fully pardoned pre-2011 tax and customs debts
TIRANA, Jan. 7 – The suspension of work at Albania’s largest oil refiner, a routine process in the past decade since its failed 2008 privatization has left hundreds of oil