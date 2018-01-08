Prolonged drought slows down Albanian economy
- A report published by the country’s state statistical institute, INSTAT, shows the Albanian economy grew by an average of 3.87 percent in the first three quarters of this year. The growth rate is on track to the government’s 3.9 percent target which could be undermined by continued drought in the final quarter of 2017 almost paralyzing domestic hydropower and the early December massive floods hitting central and southern Albania areas
TIRANA, Jan. 8 – Albania’s economy slowed down to 3.55 percent in the third quarter of the year when the country faced one of its worst droughts in decades with