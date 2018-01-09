Credit fails to recover amid poor business, consumer confidence
Story Highlights
- Albania's Economic Sentiment Indicator, measuring both business and consumer confidence, was down by 3.9 percentage points in the final quarter of 2017, but remained above its historical average. Early 2018 prospects remain pessimistic for both businesses and households, shows a Bank of Albania survey.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Jan. 9 – Credit to businesses and households failed to return to positive growth rates in the first 11 months of 2017 amid poor confidence and tight lending standards