Court of Appeals lowers former lawmaker’s sentence
Story Highlights
- The Court of Appeals did not change Frroku’s charges for concealment of wealth, money laundering and illegal construction, but only lowered his sentence. In addition, Frroku is prohibited from running or being selected for a public post for a four-year period.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Jan. 9 – The sentence given to former MP Mark Frroku last April for concealment of wealth, money laundering and illegal construction was lowered this week from seven and