Unprepared for regional economic area, Albanian producers call for tax incentives, subsidies
Story Highlights
- "When the regional economic area is put in place, normally it's the prices that rule markets. Albanian products will not be able to survive more than six months and the local market is expected to be fully captured as the same quality of imported products will be cheaper," Arben Shkodra of the Union of Albanian Producers association has warned
TIRANA, Jan. 9 – Albanian producers say the EU-backed Regional Economic Area initiative that the six Western Balkan leaders agreed to last July at the Trieste Summit will put ‘Made