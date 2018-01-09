Albania excluded from EU’s next enlargement wave in 2025

Albania excluded from EU's next enlargement wave in 2025

  • Albania’s justice and police reforms are expected to deliver concrete results in the fields of corruption, marijuana growing and trafficking and the soaring of criminal gangs at home and abroad. It is clear in the draft paper that even when accession talks start, the country has a long way to become a EU member.

TIRANA, Jan. 9 – A draft paper by the EU Commission is looking to set the deadline for the next wave of enlargement in 2025, but Serbia and Montenegro are

