Agriculture, tourism fails to appeal to foreign investors
- "FDI inflows have been increasing mainly in the energy (gas pipeline, hydropower) and mining sectors, but remain limited in other tradable sectors, which suggests that the recent surge of FDI may not generate significant export growth," says the IMF in a report
TIRANA, Jan. 10 – Key sectors of the Albanian economy such as tourism and agriculture continue to remain unattractive to foreign investors in Albania who have mainly focused on energy-related