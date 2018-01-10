INSTAT: Inflation rate hit 5-year high of 2% in 2017
Story Highlights
- The recovery comes after consumer prices hit a 16-year low of 1.3 percent in 2016 and reflects rising global oil and food prices, but also sluggish domestic consumption as the economy has been growing between 3 to 4 percent in the past couple of years, mainly thanks to some major energy-related investment
TIRANA, Jan. 10 – Albania’s inflation rate hit a five-year high of 2 percent in 2017, but continued remaining below the central bank’s 3 percent target estimated to have a