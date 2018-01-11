Cigarette prices undergo higher than expected hike
Story Highlights
- Prices on 20-cigarette packs have increased by an average of 20 lek (€0.15) in the past few days and now range from 220 lek (€164) to 320 lek (€2.4), an unaffordable amount to a considerable number of smokers who have either quit or shifted to cheaper domestic hand-rolled unprocessed tobacco which is mainly sold on the black market.
TIRANA, Jan. 11 – Cigarette prices underwent a rather unjustified hike in the first days of this year when a higher excise duty became effective. Prices on 20-cigarette packs have