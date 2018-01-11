Macedonian parliament declares Albanian an official language

  • Albanians constitute 25 percent of the Republic of Macedonia and are the country's biggest ethnic group, according to the latest national census in 2002. The law foresees the use of Albanian language in all public Macedonian institutions nationwide.

TIRANA, Jan. 11 – The language law that predicts the official use of Albanian in all Macedonian state institutions that have public functions was approved in the Macedonian parliament today

