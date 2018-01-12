Ismail Kadare wins Nonino 2018 prize in Italy

TIRANA, Jan. 11 – Albania’s most internationally acknowledged contemporary author Ismail Kadare won the prestigious Nonino prize this year during the event’s 43rd edition in Udine, Italy, dedicated to honoring the most prominent cultural figures.

The jury evaluated Kadare as a “troubadour who is in love, but also critical towards his country. Between the historical reality and the legends that remind the grandiosity and tragedy of the Balkan and Ottoman past, Kadare created great stories.”

The Nonino prize is one of Kadare’s many international acknowledgements through the years. The author’s most famous novels are “The General of the Dead Army”, “The Palace of Dreams” and “Chronicle in Stone”.

Kadare became a life member of France’s Moral and Political Sciences Academy in 1996. He has been awarded the Prix mondial Cino Del Duca award, the Man Booker International Prize, the Prince of Asturias award of arts and the Jerusalem Prize.

In addition, Kadare has been mentioned as a possible recipient of the Nobel Prize in Literature several times, while his works have been published in about 45 languages.

Born in Gjirokastra in 1936, Kadare is regarded by some as one of the greatest European writers, intellectuals of the 20th century and a universal voice against totalitarianism.

However, Kadare cannot be categorized with other dissident writers. While he was accused of cooperating with Hoxha’s regime during communism in Albania, many of Kadare’s books were also banned during the time for the strong parallels he drew in them with the totalitarian regime and the devastating outcomes he described.

Nina Sabolik, from the World Literature Today site, wrote back in 2013 concerning the author that “unlike other dissident authors from various dictatorial regimes, Kadare does not see a light at the end of the historical tunnel. There’s no escaping the eternal cycle of strife and reconciliation. There is no salvation in the other side of the borderline, nor at the front lines of a noble revolution.”

In this sense, Kadare is almost an existential writer, one who cannot be perceived through traditional frameworks of literature analysis and it might be this exact reason his works are still relevant and celebrated to this day.

“Kadare belongs to the invisible multitudes that resisted dictatorial regimes from the inside, a much more daunting and heroic act. Kadare survived for more than forty years publishing his quietly but unmistakably anticommunist novels under the very Stalinist nose of dictator Enver Hohxa,” Sabolik concludes.

The Nonino awards ceremony will be held on Jan. 27 in Italy’s Udine.