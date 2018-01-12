World Economic Forum: Albania poorly prepared for future emerging technology production

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times January 12, 2018 14:24

World Economic Forum: Albania poorly prepared for future emerging technology production

Story Highlights

  • The report classifies Albania as a nascent country with a current limited production base that exhibits a low level of readiness for the future through weak performance across production drivers

Related Articles

TIRANA, Jan. 12 – Albania is one of Europe’s least prepared countries in its readiness for the future production through the adoption of emerging technology, a report by Switzerland-based World

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times January 12, 2018 14:24

Free-to-read articles

Read More