Court decision holds back controversial ‘Veliera’ project fate in Durres
Story Highlights
- The €6 million government-funded project has been held back by the suspension of works in a 300 m2 area which the National Archaeology Council ruled in July 2017, the Municipality of Durres has to preserve and integrate into the Veliera project by changing the initial project.
TIRANA, Jan. 15 – One year after a court ordered the partial suspension of works at a controversial revitalization project in Durres following the discovery of some ancient Roman and