Albania gears up to open new military bases to tourists
- "The modernization of armed forces is one of the main priorities for the next four years. Bases such as Shengjin or the Cape of Pal as well as naval bases bear special importance and value in the history of armed forces but also for the development and tourist potential of their surrounding areas," says Defense Minister Olta Xhacka
TIRANA, Jan. 15 – Albania is planning to open up more military units, some of which secretive military bases under communism, in a bid to attract more tourists and diversify