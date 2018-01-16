American-Albanian exposed as senior ISIS commander by US media

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times January 16, 2018 10:55

American-Albanian exposed as senior ISIS commander by US media

Story Highlights

  • Most American IS supporters don’t make it to Syria but Hoxha’s status in the group seems to have placed him in a position of leadership and attention. Albania, on the other hand, has had a number of people leaving the country to join ISIS yet none is known to have reached Hoxha’s status.

Related Articles

TIRANA, Jan. 15 – Zulfi Hoxha, son of American-Albanian pizza-shop owner in New Jersey, has been identified as one of the few leading Americans in the ranks of ISIS according

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times January 16, 2018 10:55

Free-to-read articles

Read More