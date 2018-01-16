Cut in ministries fails to make public administration smaller
Story Highlights
- While ministries have cut some few hundreds of jobs, the slash was compensated by an increase in the number of some central government agencies and some newly established institutions, taking the number of central government paid employees to 81,753 for 2018, some 40 more compared to last year, according to a report by ‘Open data’ research center
Related Articles
TIRANA, Jan. 16 – The drastic cut in the number of ministries after a new Socialist Party-led government took over in September 2017 has not been accompanied with the expected