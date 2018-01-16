Key Kosovo Serb politician, Oliver Ivanovic, assassinated in north Mitrovica

TIRANA, Jan. 16 – Oliver Ivanovic, a top Kosovo Serb politician, was shot dead Tuesday morning outside his party headquarters in the north of Mitrovica, a Serb-run area.

Several bullets were fired at Ivanovic from a moving vehicle, according to chief prosecutor Shyqyri Syla. Ivanovic died shortly after in the hospital.

Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi strongly condemned the crime through a Facebook post and called on local authorities to put justice into place.

Seen as one of the most moderate Kosovo Serb leaders, Ivanovic was the leader of the Freedom, Democracy, Justice Party.

Last summer, Ivanovic said his car was set on fire in north Mitrovica by unknown perpetrators due to “political reasons.”

“Some people obviously find my views unpleasant”, Ivanovic had said back in July concerning the arson incident, while also adding he did not believe ethnic Albanians were behind the attack, which he asked municipal authorities in northern Mitrovica to condemn.

Heading a Kosovo Serb citizen initiative, Ivanovic’s views concerning Serbia and Albania were seen as peace-aspiring.

In January 2016, EU Kosovo judges sentenced him to nine years for allegedly committing crimes during the Kosovo 1999 war. In February 2017, however, the decision was overruled by an appeals court and a retrial was scheduled.

Ivanovic was born in Peja, in 1953, and began his political career during the Kosovo War, in July 1999.