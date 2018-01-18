Construction materials, metals emerge as Albania’s second largest exports
Story Highlights
- The 12 percent increase in exports for 2017 was not a result of pickup in oil and mineral prices, but the garment and footwear industry producing the country’s traditional top exports and the “construction material and metal industry,” which emerged as the country's second largest exporter for the first time since 2009
TIRANA, Jan. 18 – Albania’s exports returned to double-digit growth rates in 2017 following sluggish performance since the mid-2014 slump in commodity prices paralyzing the country’s poorly diversified exports, according