Tirana to have its train station downtown again
Story Highlights
- The downtown station first opened in the late 1940s under communism but was demolished in late 2013 to pave the way for the construction of a new boulevard, leading to a sharp cut in the number of rail passengers after the train station was transferred to Kashar, some 10 kilometers away from the city center, turning unappealing to downtown commuters
TIRANA, Jan. 18 – Tirana will finally have its old downtown station back. The initiative comes as part of a project to upgrade the country’s dilapidated rail system by rehabilitating