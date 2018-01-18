Balkans’ Via Dinarica rated among hot new hiking and biking trails
Story Highlights
- "A European odyssey, the Via Dinarica runs like a rocky backbone along the Western Balkans. It starts in the peaks of northern Albania, winding its way through five countries before ending in Slovenia. The challenging White Trail is already beckoning — at 782 miles, it takes in some of the highest summits, with a combined ascent of nearly 170,000ft. Take a tent, or check-in at highland huts and farm-stays," says UK's National Geographic about the Balkan Via Dinarica
TIRANA, Jan. 18 – The Via Dinarica Western Balkans regional hiking trail starting in northern Albania has been rated as one of the world’s top five hot new hiking and