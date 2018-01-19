Editorial: Albanians pay the bill for the government’s whims
Story Highlights
- The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg has once again ruled against Albania’s government and its disregard for property rights. With a reckless, arbitrary government that not only acts on whims but also refuses to reflect on its mistakes, it will be up to taxpayers to clean up its mess time and time again -- a mess, which, if we read the signs right, is only expected to keep growing.
On Jan. 11, the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg ruled the Albanian government will have to compensate owners of a seaside apartment block in Vlora €14.2 million for