The Great Times exhibition opens in context of Skanderbeg’s Year

  • The exhibition, which will remain open until Jan. 30, features medieval weapons and authors’ books dedicated to Skanderbeg. The exhibition’s main object is Karpen’s bell, bringing sounds dating back to 1465.

TIRANA, Jan. 17 – The National History Museum opened The Great Times exhibition this week in context of Skanderbeg’s Year, showcasing different authors’ statutes, facsimiles, engravings and portraits that depict

