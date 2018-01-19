Albania revises growth, debt targets in optimistic scenario turned down by IMF, World Bank
Story Highlights
- The Albanian government’s forecasts are sharply more optimistic compared to what the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank expect for the Albanian economy as two-major energy-related projects complete in 2018 and an ambitious €1 billion PPP project is expected to create new hidden debt of about 7 percent of the GDP in the next four years
TIRANA, Jan. 19 – The Albanian government has reviewed its mid-term macroeconomic scenario slightly revising upward the country’s GDP growth for the 2018-2021 period, but delaying the public debt target