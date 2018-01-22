Lending standards to remain tight in early 2018 amid high NPLs, poor demand

January 22, 2018

  • “Demand for new loans is expected to generally remain unchanged for businesses and slightly drop for households in the first quarter of 2018. Banks expect a slowdown both for loans denominated in the national and foreign currencies while interest rates are expected to fluctuate at the same levels,” the survey says.

TIRANA, Jan. 22 – The 16 overwhelmingly foreign-owned banks operating in Albania expect lending standards to further tighten for both businesses and households in the first quarter of this year,

