Drought triggered financial problems, high grid losses paralyze WB-supported electricity reform
Story Highlights
- In an update on the project's implementation, the World Bank says the state-run Albanian power sector is once again under financial stress following a prolonged drought paralyzing domestic electricity generation and failure to meet loss targets in the distribution grid
TIRANA, Jan. 23 – As a five-year $150 million World Bank supported power recovery project nears completion by late 2019, the Washington-based lender has downgraded Albania’s overall implementation progress to