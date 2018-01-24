2018 to bring no important changes to households’ welfare, quality of economic growth
Story Highlights
- "The unemployment issue or to put it better the creation of new jobs at satisfactory salaries will be a challenge on which there is no special treatment by public authorities. For this reason, social issues will continue to remain serious. Taking that into account, I believe the normality of the 2018 economic developments will not make any important difference into the households’ welfare or the quality of economic growth in the country," says Selami Xhepa, an economist who heads the "Pashko" European Institute
By Selami Xhepa* I think the 2018 economic developments will be within the targets set in the macroeconomic program; with an economic growth which I believe will be at about