Fast-track procedures on new Vlora airport okayed amid environmental concerns
Story Highlights
- The Protection and Preservation of Natural Environment in Albania, an environmental NGO, says the airport's proposed location at Akerni village threatens the "Vjosa-Narta Protected Landscape, a 194 km2 area rich in wetlands and aquatic birds encompassing the Narta Lagoon along with the delta of the Vjosa River and its surrounding areas with freshwater wetlands, marshlands, reed beds, woodlands, islands and sandy beaches
TIRANA, Jan. 25 – The Albanian government has approved fast track negotiation procedures with a Turkish consortium that has offered to build a new airport in Vlora, southern Albania, making