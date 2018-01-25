IMF: TAP, Devoll contribution to GDP turns negative
- The International Monetary Fund expects the effect that the two major energy-related projects will have on the Albanian economy in 2018 to be at a negative 0.5 percent of the GDP, some €60 million, as foreign direct investment by the TAP consortium and Norway's Statkraft significantly drops
TIRANA, Jan. 25 – The contribution that the Trans Adriatic Pipeline and the Devoll Hydropower are expected to have on the Albanian economy will turn negative this year when the