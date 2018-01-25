IMF: TAP, Devoll contribution to GDP turns negative

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times January 25, 2018 15:44

IMF: TAP, Devoll contribution to GDP turns negative

Story Highlights

  • The International Monetary Fund expects the effect that the two major energy-related projects will have on the Albanian economy in 2018 to be at a negative 0.5 percent of the GDP, some €60 million, as foreign direct investment by the TAP consortium and Norway's Statkraft significantly drops

Related Articles

TIRANA, Jan. 25 – The contribution that the Trans Adriatic Pipeline and the Devoll Hydropower are expected to have on the Albanian economy will turn negative this year when the

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times January 25, 2018 15:44

Free-to-read articles

Read More