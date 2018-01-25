Albania wins first legal battle against Italian businessman Francesco Becchetti
Story Highlights
- Paris-based International Court of Arbitration has turned down a claim by the Italian businessman who was seeking €137 million in compensation over the Albanian government's cancellation of his Kalivac hydropower plant along the Vjosa River, southern Albania
Related Articles
TIRANA, Jan. 25 – Albania has won its first legal battle against Italian businessman Francesco Becchetti over cancelled waste management and renewable energy projects in Albania whose construction dates back