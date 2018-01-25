Albania wins first legal battle against Italian businessman Francesco Becchetti

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times January 25, 2018 19:05

Albania wins first legal battle against Italian businessman Francesco Becchetti

Story Highlights

  • Paris-based International Court of Arbitration has turned down a claim by the Italian businessman who was seeking €137 million in compensation over the Albanian government's cancellation of his Kalivac hydropower plant along the Vjosa River, southern Albania

Related Articles

TIRANA, Jan. 25 – Albania has won its first legal battle against Italian businessman Francesco Becchetti over cancelled waste management and renewable energy projects in Albania whose construction dates back

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times January 25, 2018 19:05

Free-to-read articles

Read More