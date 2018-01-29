Insurance market growth slows down for fourth year in a row
- The small insurance market of about 1 percent of the GDP has been slowing down in the past few years with annual growth rates dropping from 36 percent in 2014 to 21 percent in 2015 and 17.5 percent in 2016 following a moderate contraction in 2013, when it suffered its first blow following the 2008 global financial crisis
TIRANA, Jan. 29 – Albania’s insurance market slowed down for a fourth year in a row in 2017 as it remained overwhelmingly non-life oriented and reliant on compulsory motor insurance