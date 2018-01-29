Albania urged to identify priority sectors for regional economic area, future EU integration
Story Highlights
- "The competitiveness of our region is problematic and I believe that is the reason why the European Union initially asked for regional integration, because our economies are more or less comparable regarding standards, technology, organization etc. In this way, that would be a kind of exercise which if successfully handled, then regional economies will be able to even face tougher competition from the European Union," says economy expert Selami Xhepa
Related Articles
TIRANA, Jan. 29 – As Western Balkan countries prepare to adopt measures for an EU-backed regional economic area, a test before their apparent eventual European Union integration, Albanian economy experts