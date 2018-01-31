Albania-Kosovo customs union project halted indefinitely, Supreme State Audit finds
Story Highlights
- The Supreme State Audit has unveiled the Albanian government has withdrawn for an indefinite time from the decision to set up Kosovo customs units at Durres Port and Porto Romano, outside Durres where oil and liquid gas imports are handled
TIRANA, Jan. 30 – Behind political rhetoric of the Albanian government stepping up its customs union project with neighboring Kosovo, the reality on the ground is quite different with a