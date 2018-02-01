Business closures hit record numbers of 50 a day in early 2018
Story Highlights
- The increase in the number of businesses closing down comes as a new tax regime is expected to affect micro and small businesses in the next few months and a nationwide campaign against informality continues, often forcing businesses to close down their old tax IDs and open up new ones
Related Articles
TIRANA, Feb. 1 – The rate of business closures accelerated last January as more than 50 businesses a day, mainly small family-run ones closed down, hinting tougher competition amid poor