Time running out for justice reform results, U.S. warns
Story Highlights
- Speaking out for the international community, Ambassador Lu wrote Albanian politicians made promises for which both the EU and the United State provided resources to help them keep. In turn, he wrote, the people are impatiently waiting to give an end to the lack of punishment towards “the big fish”.
TIRANA, Jan. 31 – Attached to a cartoon of U.S. Ambassador to Tirana Donald Lu fishing, the U.S. Embassy shared a Facebook post this week reminding politicians, judges and prosecutors