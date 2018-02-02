Autocracy Still Stalks Albania’s Corridors of Power
Story Highlights
- As Albania massive rally called against government corruption and links to organized crime on January 27 in the streets of Tirana, Edi Rama’s Socialist Party is behaving increasingly erratically. Failure to counter the ruling coalition’s authoritarian tactics will have grave consequences for Albania—but will also impact the country’s accession to the EU.
Words by Rudina Hajdari Exactly as modern historians will one day acknowledge this moment as pivotal in the post-Communist history of Albania—our parliamentarians must acknowledge the increasing discontent on the