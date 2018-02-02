Editorial: Transparency is vital to any Albania-Greece deal

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times February 2, 2018 11:01

Editorial: Transparency is vital to any Albania-Greece deal

Story Highlights

  • To honor human and geographic ties, Athens and Tirana need to come up with a transparent win-win maritime border deal and discussion in Albania needs to involve everyone, including the opposition, as this is an issue of national interest.

Related Articles

Recent talks between the foreign ministers of Albania and Greece — to seek solutions for a series of pending issues between the two countries — have attracted a lot of

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times February 2, 2018 11:01

Free-to-read articles

Read More