Gov’t concludes €240 mln PPP contract on Albania-Macedonia highway
Story Highlights
- A decade-long project also serving the underdeveloped northern Albania Dibra region, the ‘Arbri Road’ construction and maintenance will be carried out by Gjoka Konstruksion, an Albanian-run company that is expected to invest €240 million in the next four years under a 13-year public private partnership deal spanning from 2018 to 2031
TIRANA, Feb. 5 – The Albanian government says it has concluded long-awaited negotiations with an Albanian company over a €240 million concession contract to complete and operate a highway linking