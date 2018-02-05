S&P warns of public finances, credit threats to Albania’s ‘B’ stable rating
Story Highlights
- S&P says Albania's ratings are primarily constrained by the country's "ineffective institutional framework, weak rule of law, and endemic corruption, as well as by its low level of economic development."
TIRANA, Feb. 2 – U.S.-based Standard and Poor’s has once again affirmed Albania’s ‘B+/B’ long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings with a stable outlook, but warned external and monetary vulnerabilities